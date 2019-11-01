Chicago PD: Juvenile in custody in Halloween shooting of 7-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A juvenile person of interest is in custody in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating in Chicago, according to police.

Officers are still working to identify additional individuals that may be involved, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Juvenile person of interest now formally classified as a primary suspect in the shooting of a 7 year old girl on Halloween. Criminal charges pending. Excellent work by detectives & prosecutors. We could have not gotten here without the help of the #LitfleVillage community. pic.twitter.com/9S8dnfCIuQ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 1, 2019

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Halloween Thursday near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue while the girl was with her family, WGNTV.com reported.

Police said the girl, who was wearing a ladybug costume, was walking on the other side of the street when she was shot by a gunman wearing a "Jason" mask. Authorities said she was shot in the lower neck and chest area.

A witness said the girl’s father was on the sidewalk screaming for help. An employee at a nearby cellphone store told the Chicago Tribune she pulled the family inside the store and applied pressure to the child’s chest to stop the bleeding.

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said she is in critical condition but has been stabilized.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related, and that the target was a 30-year-old man, who was also shot in the hand. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police also recovered a firearm which may be connected to the shooting. Testing on the firearm is being expedited.

The girl's family said they were grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown by Chicagoans and those around the nation. They are requesting privacy at this time.

It was previously reported that the child was dressed as a bumblebee.