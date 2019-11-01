Enjoy free entry into all six fee-based Washington County Parks Nov. 29 through Dec. 1
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Enjoy FREE Park entry into all six fee-based Washington County Parks from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1.
Enjoy Free Park Entry the weekend following Thanksgiving at the following locations:
- Ackerman’s Grove County Park
- Glacier Hills County Park
- Heritage Trails County Park
- Homestead Hollow County Park (including Homestead Howl Dog Park)
- Leonard J. Yahr County Park
- Sandy Knoll County Park (including all-new disc golf holes)
Waukesha County also participates in #OptOutside and #thankfulfor parks with free entry into all nine fee-based Waukesha County Parks.
For more information on Washington County Parks or Park Entrance Fees, please visit www.washcoparks.com or call 262-335-4445. Frequently Asked Questions Park Information.