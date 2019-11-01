Enjoy free entry into all six fee-based Washington County Parks Nov. 29 through Dec. 1

Heritage Trails County Park, Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Enjoy FREE Park entry into all six fee-based Washington County Parks from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Enjoy Free Park Entry the weekend following Thanksgiving at the following locations:

  • Ackerman’s Grove County Park
  • Glacier Hills County Park
  • Heritage Trails County Park
  • Homestead Hollow County Park (including Homestead Howl Dog Park)
  • Leonard J. Yahr County Park
  • Sandy Knoll County Park (including all-new disc golf holes)

Waukesha County also participates in #OptOutside and #thankfulfor parks with free entry into all nine fee-based Waukesha County Parks.

For more information on Washington County Parks or Park Entrance Fees, please visit www.washcoparks.com or call 262-335-4445. Frequently Asked Questions Park Information.

