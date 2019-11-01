× Enjoy free entry into all six fee-based Washington County Parks Nov. 29 through Dec. 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Enjoy FREE Park entry into all six fee-based Washington County Parks from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Enjoy Free Park Entry the weekend following Thanksgiving at the following locations:

Ackerman’s Grove County Park

Glacier Hills County Park

Heritage Trails County Park

Homestead Hollow County Park (including Homestead Howl Dog Park)

Leonard J. Yahr County Park

Sandy Knoll County Park (including all-new disc golf holes)

Waukesha County also participates in #OptOutside and #thankfulfor parks with free entry into all nine fee-based Waukesha County Parks.

For more information on Washington County Parks or Park Entrance Fees, please visit www.washcoparks.com or call 262-335-4445. Frequently Asked Questions Park Information.