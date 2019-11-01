Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to help those in need. Feeding America is kicking off its annual Food for the Holidays event. Brian Kramp spent the morning at their distribution center with more details on this year's big push for donations.

About Food for the Holidays (website)

The holidays are typically a time when we gather with family and friends to enjoy a special meal. For some, this isn’t possible. When temperatures drop, they are faced with the tough decision between spending their limited dollars on heat or groceries. No one should go hungry this holiday season. That’s why Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has teamed up with Green Bay defensive tackle Kenny Clark on the annual Food for the Holidays campaign which runs from November 1 – December 31. Each year, the campaign helps raise funds to supply millions of meals to families in Eastern Wisconsin. Help make the season brighter for families, children, and seniors throughout eastern Wisconsin. Donate food, funds or time at one of our food banks in Milwaukee or Appleton. However, you are able to get involved, know your impact will be felt all year long.