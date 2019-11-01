The Hop enters year 2, Everstream to provide free fares through end of year

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has a new partner in its operation of the streetcar. Everstream, the business-only fiber network, broadened its investment in The Hop on Friday, Nov. 1 with this partnership.

Everstream, based in Cleveland, announced it will provide free fares to all streetcar riders through the end of the year while also collaborating with The Hop on a festive, holiday-themed streetcar to serve as another destination in the heart of the city this holiday season.

Everstream’s sponsorship of free streetcar fares begins on Saturday, Nov. 2, when The Hop officially enters its second year of operations, and continues through Dec. 31. The Everstream-branded and holiday-themed streetcar will debut later in November to coincide with the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

Everstream recently announced the completion of its first two high-capacity fiber rings, totaling 172 network miles, which encircle the Milwaukee’s western suburbs. The company is investing $27 million in Milwaukee and by the end of 2020, Everstream plans to further expand the fiber network to a total of 560 miles. Coinciding with Everstream’s expansion into Milwaukee, the company has opened a new downtown field office that will grow to more than 20 new Milwaukee-based employees.

For more information on The Hop, visit thehopmke.com.