2 bodies found at Texas beach identified as missing New Hampshire couple

Posted 10:57 am, November 2, 2019, by

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX - JULY 24: A women walks in the surf July 24, 2008 in South Padre Island, Texas. High winds from Hurricane Dolly knocked out power and caused wide spread damage to the resort area. (Photo by Dave Einsel/Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators say the two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas announced Friday in a release that the deaths of 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy on Sunday located a woman’s remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza says a man’s body was discovered beneath the first body on Monday.

The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives last heard from them on Oct. 14 and believed the pair visited Padre Island.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.