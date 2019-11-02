‘Gaming for charity:’ Binary in West Allis hosts 25-hour gaming marathon to raise money for Children’s Hospital

WEST ALLIS — Several people will be getting their game on for 25 hours straight — and it’s all to raise money for Children’s Hospitals. The event hits close to home for one gamer whose eyes are glued to the screen.

“I’m here to do 25 hours of gaming for charity,” said Max Bussiere, Northwestern Mutual.

Bussiere is clicking away in the first hour of a 25-hour “Extra Life” charity marathon. His reason for gaming Saturday goes beyond a few clicks on a keyboard.

“It’s amazing. It’s a perfect program for someone like me, personally,” said Bussiere.

Bussiere was born with a rare genetic condition, undergoing surgery the day he was born. He says Children’s Hospital saved his life, and it’s his turn to give back.

“Extra Life provides them games,” said Bussiere. “They provide them with entertainment, they will even pay for equipment in chemotherapy as well.”

Bussiere is one of many gamers pulling an all-nighter for a 25-hour marathon at Binary in West Allis.

Normally it’s 24 hours, but because Daylight Saving this year, it’s 25-hour marathons across the country,” said Binary owner Daniel Baker.

The event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Children’s Hospitals across the country to make life better for kids stuck in hospitals for a long time.

The gamers are prepping for a long night ahead. There are hundreds of options of games, including more than 450 board games to help gamers switch it up.

“We’ve got coffee, we’ve got energy drinks, whatever you need to keep yourself going,” said Baker.

If you want to donate to Extra Life, click HERE.