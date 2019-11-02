Police: Man attacked with supposed battery acid near 13th and Harrison; suspect on the run

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old man suffered 2nd-degree burns after an unknown suspect threw acid at him Friday night, Nov. 2 on Milwaukee’s south side.

According to officials, police responded to the area near 13th and Harrison around 8:25 p.m. An unknown suspect got into a verbal altercation with a 42-year-old man when the argument escalated. The suspect threw acid on the victim, causing 2nd degree burns.

The unknown suspect is described as a male, white, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket with the hood up, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying a black satchel on his right side and holding a silver aluminum container containing suspected battery acid with a white shopping bag with unknown lettering.

Police are seeking the unknown suspect.

