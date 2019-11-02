× Recognize him? Police seek man wanted for thefts at 2 Menomonee Falls gas stations

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Saturday, Nov. 2 asked for help identifying a man responsible for thefts at two gas stations on three occasions on Silver Spring Drive.

The thefts took place at the BP Corner Pump and Kwik Trip on Oct. 14, Oct. 30, and Nov. 2.

The man was described as black, in his early 20s, wearing a light blue puffy winter jacket and black shoes. He wore a Ford lanyard around his neck.

His vehicle was described as a red, two-door, 2000s Ford Escort ZX2 with a Bucky Badger front vanity plate and broken driver’s side headlight. The rear plate was unreadable.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.