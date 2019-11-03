× ‘Can be very damaging to braces:’ Grafton orthodontist collects candy for teachers, troops

GRAFTON — Dentists at Grafton Orthodontics took a new approach to the classic Halloween candy buyback program.

They still offered $1 for every pound of candy turned in, but in 2019, the money would be donated directly to two elementary schools in the area for teachers to use in whatever way they choose.

The candy would also be donated to troops overseas through “Operation Graditude.”

“The candy, especially Halloween candy, a lot of it can be very damaging to braces, brackets, wires and so this was kind of an incentive, especially for our patients to just get rid of the candy and donate it to a better cause,” said Amanda Olejniczak, orthodontist and owner.

With snow on Halloween, leftover candy that parents intended to hand out was also being donated.