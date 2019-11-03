MFD reminds residents to check their smoke alarms during Daylight Saving Time weekend

MILWAUKEE — As we set our clocks back an hour, it’s also the perfect time to check your smoke alarms. Local firefighters have a number of safety tips to consider ahead of winter.

“Please take a moment today to check your smoke alarm and make it sure it works,” said Mike Ball, Milwaukee Fire Department.

As people wake up with an extra hour of sleep Sunday, the Milwaukee Fire Department hopes people use that hour to do some home safety checks.

“Today is a great opportunity to take a moment to check all of your smoke alarms, check your carbon monoxide detector, and make sure they’re working properly,” said Ball.

MFD says it’s vital to have a working smoke alarm in every home. You should at least have one on the floor you sleep on, but ideally on every floor. Firefighters also remind landlords it’s a requirement by the City of Milwaukee to provide some alarms for tenants.

“There are homes that we go into each and every day, and they either have a smoke alarm but it’s not working, or they have no smoke alarm at all,” said Ball.

MFD says fire deaths have gone down, but there’s always room for improvement. Another good thing to check is your carbon monoxide detector. With colder temperatures on the way, more furnaces are heating up.

“After not being used all summer, they can sometimes emit a smell that’s different,” said Ball.

Daylight Saving is also a good time to give your heaters a maintenance check. But even after Sunday, MFD recommends you check alarms and heaters once a month.

If you can’t afford a smoke alarm, the Milwaukee Fire Department will come to your home and install one for free. Please call 414-286-8980 for more information.