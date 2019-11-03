Police arrest 61-year-old man in connection to ‘aggravated battery’ near 13th and Cleveland

Posted 6:31 am, November 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection to an aggravated battery near 13th and Cleveland.

The incident happened Friday night, Nov. 1. The suspect was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 2.

A man named Mahud suffered an acid attack near the same location Friday night — but police have not yet confirmed this arrest is related to that incident.

This is a developing story. Follow FOX6Now.com for updates. 

