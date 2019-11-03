Police arrest 61-year-old man in connection to ‘aggravated battery’ near 13th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection to an aggravated battery near 13th and Cleveland.
The incident happened Friday night, Nov. 1. The suspect was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 2.
A man named Mahud suffered an acid attack near the same location Friday night — but police have not yet confirmed this arrest is related to that incident.
