‘100 Golden Tickets on various megabuses:’ Find a Golden Ticket and win a year of free travel

MILWAUKEE — Travelers in Milwaukee have the chance to win FREE travel for a year by finding a Golden Ticket! Megabus.com has randomly placed 100 Golden Tickets on various megabuses across the country, and a few may be found on routes going to or from Milwaukee.

To claim the golden prize with megabus.com, once a rider finds a Golden Ticket all they have to do is:

Post a selfie with their Golden Ticket and tag and submit it to any megabus.com social media account (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter). Send a direct message to any megabus.com social media account sharing the reservation number of the trip that the Golden Ticket was found on, AND the unique number displayed on the Golden Ticket.

Those traveling by megabus – or looking to travel – should hurry because Golden Tickets can only be found from November 4 – 22!