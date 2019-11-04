× Caterpillar, South Milwaukee PD to conduct safety, security drills on Monday

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Residents of South Milwaukee may hear loud noises at Caterpillar on Monday afternoon and evening, Nov. 4. But there is no reason for concern.

As part of Caterpillar Inc.’s corporate security efforts, the company announced it is working with the South Milwaukee Police Department to conduct safety and security drills for employees at their South Milwaukee facility.

The exercise is set for noon to midnight on Monday. The training exercise will take place during multiple shifts.