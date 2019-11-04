× Delicious tradition returns: We Energies Cookie Book available starting Nov. 5

MILWAUKEE — The true start to the holiday season is the arrival of the We Energies Cookie Book. This year’s cookie book, which highlights grandma and her amazing recipes, will be available starting Nov. 5.

Nearly 500 recipes from grandmas were submitted, whittled down, baked and tasted. This year’s book features 38 tried-and-true, grandma-approved recipes.

This year’s Cookie Book will be available at we-energies.com starting at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5.

This is the 91st anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book. The first Cookie Book was published in 1928 to promote the use of electric appliances for baking. There have been more than 50 editions of the Cookie Book throughout the years.