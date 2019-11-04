“I am horrified:’ Mayor Barrett responds after man burned with suspected battery acid

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, Nov. 4 responded after a horrific and calculated attack left a Milwaukee man with chemical burns on his face Friday night, Nov. 1. A 42-year-old man named Mahud was attacked with suspected battery acid.

Police said an arrest was made on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Doused with a dangerous chemical, Mahud emerged from the hospital Saturday morning scarred after he said an argument over a parking spot escalated with a man who was relentless.

“He started talking,” said Mahud. “‘You don’t respect my laws. You came to my country. You came here illegally.'”

“I am horrified by the response that the suspect in this case took. It was horrifying to see the actions that he took in response to a verbal altercation,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “The victim is a United States citizen. He has as much right to be here as anyone of us. To suggest that because of the tone of his skin, that he needs to leave this country, that’s not America. That’s not the America that I know. That’s not the America that we should know,” said Mayor Barrett.

Milwaukee police weren’t going as far as calling it a hate crime Saturday, but Mahud detailed the disrespect that happened next.

“He approached me with those hate words,” said Mahud. “‘Go back to your country. You don’t belong here. This is my country.'”

Things soon escalated.

“He had a little bag he carried on the side,” said Mahud. “Then, he pulled out a little bottle, and then I got concerned. I was ready to go to the restaurant, and I saw he did like this, and my reaction was just doing like this, and he threw me the acid.”

“This is not what happens in a just society. One of my biggest concerns is that this type of racial, verbal attack and now physical attack is condoned at the highest levels of government in our country,” said Mayor Barrett. “This anger towards people from other countries is being fed by our president and by his followers. What we saw over the weekend was a manifestation of that anger. ”

Milwaukee police said the attacker threw suspected battery acid.

Mahud suffered second-degree burns on his face, among other injuries.

“We as a nation and we as a city, we have to do better than this. We have to do better than this. And that means leaders at all levels of government, starting at the White House, have to just tone it down and let’s work through our differences, we have differences. But let’s not try to create a feeding frenzy with this type of activity,” said Barrett.

CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe.com account set up for Mahud.