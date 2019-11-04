× ‘Son of a nutcracker!’ Elf-themed pop-up bar coming to Milwaukee’s east side this holiday season

MILWAUKEE — An Elf-themed pop-up bar will be open in Milwaukee during the 2019 holiday season.

Buddy the elf is taking over Splash Studio near Oakland Avenue and North Avenue Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, when Splash Studio will become Elf Studio.

The pop-up bar will include photo ops, Elf-themed cocktails and snacks, special events, festive projects, and “over-the-top decorations in Buddy’s signature style,” according to Splash Studio’s website.

Featured cocktails will include: He’s an Angry Elf, World’s Best Coffee, and Beer & a Buddy specials. Festive snacks will include: Son of a Nutcracker Nuts, Santa’s Beef & Cheese Platter, and Buddy’s Breakfast Cake by local baker The Cake Lady.

Additionally, there will be “Shots with Buddy” every Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop will offer Elf and Christmas-themed projects for kids and adults.

Elf Studio will be available for a limited number of private events.

Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggins — plan a date with Buddy!

