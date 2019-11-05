Colorado high school students with Down syndrome crowned Homecoming king and queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colorado -- Two Arapahoe High School seniors with Down syndrome were chosen as Homecoming King and Queen.

Noah Stokes and Khrystya Gordon were chosen by their classmates at the school's Homecoming game Friday night, according to KDVR.

Saturday, they were honored in the Homecoming Parade, and again at the official Homecoming dance.

Arapahoe High School has suffered its fair share of tragedies in recent years, including nine suicides.

Noah's mom said the choice for their Homecoming King and Queen speaks volumes about the character of students at the school.

“It’s just a great community. They’re warm, loving, inclusive,” she said. “It’s just an amazing community. Ever since Noah’s been in school, every year has gotten better, and this is just the cherry on top.”

Noah says he loves going to school, and is honored to be chosen.

“I was happy, I love it," he said.