Nexstar divests WITI FOX6 Milwaukee, sells station to Fox Television Stations

MILWAUKEE — Nexstar Media Group announced on Tuesday, Nov. 5 that it has entered into an agreement with Fox Television Stations, LLC, a subsidiary of Fox Corporation, to divest WITI FOX6 Milwaukee along with Seattle FOX affiliate KCPQ and MyNetworkTV affiliate KZJO. That would make FOX6 a Fox owned-and-operated television station.

As part of the deal, Nexstar is also purchasing from Fox, the Charlotte FOX Affiliate WJZY and MyNetworkTV Affiliate WMYT.

The transactions are subject to FCC approval and other customary approvals, and is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2020.

According to the 2019 Nielsen DMA Rankings, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin DMA is ranked as the 35th largest U.S. television market.