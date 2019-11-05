× ‘Please pray for her:’ 16-year-old in medically-induced coma nearly 2 weeks after driver hit her

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teenager remained in a medically-induced coma Tuesday, Nov. 5 after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road on Saturday, Oct. 26.

“I’ve been here every day,” said Domenique Savage, mother of Malu-Lani Savage, 16. “Not good. Not getting any sleep.”

Since the crash, Savage spent each day at Children’s Wisconsin, watching over her daughter.

“I’ve just got to be strong for her,” said Savage.

The 16-year-old went from an active teenager to being placed in a medically-induced coma.

“She’s had two brain surgeries already,” said Savage. “They did some dental surgery in her mouth. Almost all of her bones in her face are broken.”

She was hit while crossing the street with a friend around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

“She was walking on 95th, on the crosswalk,” said Savage. “She was found on 97th Street. Her body was pushed two blocks down the street.”

Investigators said the driver was cooperating and stayed on scene. They said the teenager may have crossed the street illegally, but her mother said a friend who was with her daughter that night disputed that.

“When she started to cross, the light was green, but as she got more towards the middle, it changed yellow,” said Savage.

While Savage said she wants justice, she was focused first on her daughter’s health.

“I just want, at least, for her to walk again,” said Savage. “Everybody please pray for her because I want her to get out of that bed and walk again.”

It was not clear as of Tuesday whether the driver would face charges.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe.com account was set up to raise money for Malu-Lani Savage’s medical expenses.