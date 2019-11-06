× 2 explosive devices located at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Campus in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — An investigation is underway after two explosive devices were located at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Campus — located near 9th Avenue and Oakwood Road in the City of Oshkosh.

According to police, on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at approximately 2:19 a.m., the Oshkosh Police Department was informed that an explosive device had been located in an individual’s property. Upon further investigation, police located a second explosive device in the same person’s property.

This individual is a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh. He is not an employee of Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Campus.

No threats were mentioned during this incident.

The Brown and Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded to this location to safely remove the devices. A search of the man’s car and Oshkosh home were conducted — and no other explosive devices were located.

The 39-year-old man has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured during this incident and the public is not in danger.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Hinke at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5703.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip, or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.