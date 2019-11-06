Crash involving 2 semis, pickup truck snarls traffic on I-94 in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — All lanes in both directions were temporarily closed on I-94 between WIS 11 and WIS 20 in Racine County Wednesday morning, Nov. 6 due to an accident involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck. The crash happened around 4:27 a.m.
As of 8:30 a.m., two lanes reopened on northbound I-94. All southbound lanes of I-94 will remain closed for approximately four hours for cleanup.
A semi tanker went over the median wall and is on its side.
Minor personal injuries were involved to two of the drivers. The Wisconsin State Patrol is advising all travelers to refrain from taking the interstate at this time and to please find alternate routes.
The official detour route is as follows:
Southbound
- I-94 closed at Hwy 20
- Hwy 20 West to Hwy 75
- Hwy 75 South to Hwy 50
- Hwy 50 East to I-94
Northbound
- I-94 closed at Hwy 11
- Hwy 11 East to Hwy 31
- Hwy 31 North to Hwy 20
- Hwy 20 to West to I-94
PHOTO GALLERY