National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for snowstorm on Nov. 6, 2019
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Beaver Dam, 2.5
- Oconomowoc, 1.8
- Slinger, 1.7
- Brown Deer, 1.5
- Lannon, 1.5
- Dousman, 1.3
- Watertown, 1.3
- Lac La Belle, 1.2
- Theresa, 1.2
- Merton, 1.2
- New Berlin, 1.1
- Germantown, 1.1
- Waukesha, 1.0
- Lake Mills 1.0
- Johnson Creek, 1.0
- Mukwonago, 0.9
- Port Washington, 0.9
- Kewaskum, 0.9
- Eagle, 0.8
- Greendale, 0.8
- Palmyra, 0.8
- Sheboygan, 0.7
- Franklin, 0.7
- Shorewood, 0.6
- Newburg, 0.5
- Jackson, 0.5