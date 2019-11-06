Monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map
National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for snowstorm on Nov. 6, 2019

Posted 8:44 am, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, November 6, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Beaver Dam, 2.5
  • Oconomowoc, 1.8
  • Slinger, 1.7
  • Brown Deer, 1.5
  • Lannon, 1.5
  • Dousman, 1.3
  • Watertown, 1.3
  • Lac La Belle, 1.2
  • Theresa, 1.2
  • Merton, 1.2
  • New Berlin, 1.1
  • Germantown, 1.1
  • Waukesha, 1.0
  • Lake Mills 1.0
  • Johnson Creek, 1.0
  • Mukwonago, 0.9
  • Port Washington, 0.9
  • Kewaskum, 0.9
  • Eagle, 0.8
  • Greendale, 0.8
  • Palmyra, 0.8
  • Sheboygan, 0.7
  • Franklin, 0.7
  • Shorewood, 0.6
  • Newburg, 0.5
  • Jackson, 0.5
