Prosecutors: Man stabbed live-in girlfriend repeatedly after she said she wanted to be friends

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Wednesday, Nov. 6 against a Milwaukee man accused of stabbing his live-in girlfriend repeatedly after prosecutors said she told him she just wanted to be friends.

It happened Saturday, Nov. 2 near 14th Street and Highland Avenue.

Timothy Youngblood, 31, faces two charges:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments

Prosecutors said the victim, 41, indicated Youngblood, her live-in boyfriend, stabbed her in the neck in a bedroom at a home in the area after becoming “enraged” when she told him she only wanted to be friends. She said he initially stabbed her once in the neck before chasing her up the stairs, stabbing her multiple times with a serrated knife.

The victim suffered 20 stab wounds to her neck, forearms, and torso, and a collapsed lung.

She told investigators she believed Youngblood was going to kill her.

There were two children in the home at the time — a 13-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. The 13-year-old told investigators her younger brother woke her up due to the fighting going on in the house, and she said she didn’t think much of it until her mother started screaming for help. She said she ran to the stairs and saw Youngblood on top of her mother with a knife. She said she tried to kick Youngblood off of her mother before calling 911, according to the complaint.

Police recovered the knife and arrested Youngblood.