× 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on STH 67 in Town of Eagle

TOWN OF EAGLE — One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the Town of Eagle. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on STH 67 north of CTH NN.

Initial investigation revealed that a northbound Ford F-250, operated by a 26-year-old man from Waukesha, crossed the centerline north of CTH NN and struck a southbound Subaru Outback, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Waukesha.

The operator and sole occupant of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the crash. The operator and sole occupant of the Ford was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the name of the deceased is being withheld due to pending notification of family.

Assistance was received from the Town of Mukwonago, Eagle, and Palmyra Police Departments, Walworth Sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Troy Center, North Prairie, Eagle, Western Lakes, Mukwonago, and Palmyra Fire Departments.