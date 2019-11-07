× ‘Scared so he fled:’ 25-year-old Milwaukee man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 boys

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured two young boys at Teutonia and Florida on Monday, Nov. 4. The accused is Cameran Collins (not pictured) — and he faces two counts of hit-and-run – great bodily harm as well as two counts of knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause great bodily harm.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m., as four children were walking home from a gas station. Two boys, ages 6 and 4, suffered serious injuries. The other two children were not hurt, police said, and ran to get help.

Police said Collins turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday afternoon. The striking vehicle was later recovered.

According to the criminal complaint, Collins told authorities “he was driving south on N. Teutonia Avenue when he made a turn to travel west on W. Florist Avenue. The defendant stated he drove west past the gas station, he saw a bus that was parked. The defendant stated as he drove past the bus, 2 children ran out into the street. The defendant stated he hit them with his car with the side mirror and that there was nothing he could do. The defendant stated he was scared so he fled.”

The complaint says Collins “drove around and eventually left the car in a random alley and took the license plate off. He then told his dad what happened.” Collins also “acknowledged that he does not have a valid driver’s license and knew that at the time of the accident.”

This is a developing story.