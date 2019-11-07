× Brewers’ OF Christian Yelich wins 2019 Silver Slugger Award

MILWAUKEE — Louisville Slugger announced on Thursday, Nov. 7 Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich as a winner of a 2019 Silver Slugger Award.

The Silver Slugger Award recognizes the season’s best offensive producers at each position — selected in a vote by MLB coaches and managers in their respective leagues.

Yelich took home a second consecutive NL batting title with a .329 batting average — and led the league with a 1.100 OPS. He was also among the league leaders with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs and 100 runs scored.

This marks the third career Silver Slugger Award for Yelich. He previously won in 2018 as one of the Milwaukee Brewers — and in 2016 as one of the Miami Marlins.