Racine Co. Sheriff to reveal ID of 1999 homicide victim, body found in cornfield in Raymond

Jane Doe, body found in cornfield in Town of Raymond (1999)

RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will hold a briefing on Friday, Nov. 8 regarding the 1999 homicide of a young woman (until now unidentified) whose brutally abused body was found in a cornfield in the Town of Raymond.

Officials say the young woman’s identification will be released on Friday — as will the name of the individual in custody for her death. The sheriff’s office says both the victim and the individual in custody have substantial ties to a northwestern Chicago suburb.

It was October 2013 when officials released a composite sketch of the victim — after exhuming her remains. Jane Doe was described as a female, white, 5’8″ tall, with short brown hair. Her ears were double pierced with her left having a deformation consistent with a condition known as cauliflower ear, officials say. They also indicated Jane Doe was wearing a country western-style shirt with a red floral pattern.

