× Wisconsin Senate punts on gun control, gaveling in and out of special session

MADISON — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate gaveled into a special session on gun control and ended it 30 seconds later.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took the action in an empty Senate chamber Thursday night shortly after 8 p.m. He has long opposed the special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pass a universal background check and “red flag” bill.

Gov. Tony Evers, the state attorney general, gun control advocates and Democratic lawmakers all urged Republicans to vote on the bills. But Republicans ignored them.

The Assembly planned to take similar action, quickly convening and adjourning the special session, later Thursday night.

Democrats say Republicans are ignoring what the public wants and putting public safety at risk.