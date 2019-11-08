MILWAUKEE -- The World War II action flick "Midway" opens in theaters this weekend. Gino sits down with the cast for a first look.
Gino has first look at World War II movie ‘Midway’
-
Deep-sea explorers find Japanese ship that sank during WWII
-
1st look at new drama ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ starting Appleton native Willem Dafoe
-
Man believed to be oldest living American World War II veteran celebrates his 110th birthday
-
Gino sits down with John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key to talk about family-friendly flick
-
German president asks for forgiveness 80 years after start of World War II
-
-
Paris celebrates its liberation from Nazis, 75 years on
-
Ready for some reboots: Dora the Explorer is all grown up, Gino sits down with the cast
-
‘Look what’s been exposed!’ Man discovers shipwreck while walking his dog on the beach
-
‘We’ve found closure:’ Soldier MIA in WWII is returned home, laid to rest at Wood National Cemetery
-
Waukesha Co. Airport hosting RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit to honor Wisconsin’s only Tuskegee Airman
-
-
Oh the horror! The buzz on scary movies, second highest horror movie opening
-
2 Holocaust survivors from the same concentration camp meet for 1st time
-
Former Nazi guard, 93, to stand trial in Germany over thousands of concentration camp murders