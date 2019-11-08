MPD: Man attempts suicide after traffic stop near 41st and Locust, arrest over drugs

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating a suicide attempt by a prisoner that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Milwaukee Police District 7.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near 41st and Locust. Officials say they made an arrest due to narcotics that were recovered from the suspect and vehicle.

The suspect was transported to District 7 for prisoner processing. During a routine check around 8:30 p.m., officials say an officer observed the suspect unresponsive in the cell. Several officers responded and provided first aid. The male, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident as the subject’s injuries are life-threatening.

The Waukesha Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

