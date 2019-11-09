× Veterans Day ceremony will mark initial development of tiny homes for vets in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis scheduled a Veterans Day signing ceremony to mark the initial development of tiny homes for homeless veterans in Milwaukee.

The signing ceremony was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 outside City Hall, and will include a tiny home open for tours.

The Milwaukee Common Council on Nov. 5 approved legislation to bring 48 Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin tiny homes and a community center to city-owned land near 60th Street and Green Tree Road, each with about 240 square feet of living space.

Alderwoman Lewis, herself a veteran, said the homes will provide housing for homeless veterans and veterans in danger of becoming homeless for up to

two years as they ready for a transition to permanent housing.

“This first-of-its-kind project in Milwaukee will include supportive services that address the trauma some veterans face and the desire for dignity shared by all veterans,” said Alderwoman Lewis in a news release. “I am proud to welcome my veteran brothers and sisters to a place where they can be safe and where they can connect with peers and the support they need,” she said.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is raising funds to help construct the tiny homes.

The Milwaukee project was based on a successful project in Racine by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin — which was a first-of-its-kind project in the country.

The James A Peterson Veteran Village and SC Johnson Community Center are located at 1624 Yout Street, Racine, WI 53404. The 15 homes opened in fall 2017.