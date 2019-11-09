Racine County’s cool new Ice Experience is ‘like entering the wardrobe of Narnia’

RACINE — Racine County has a brand new cool attraction that opened up this month. Visitors can experience 60 tons of ice in a unique way. FOX6 received an inside look at the ice creations.

The cold weather is here. In fact, ice has frozen over an attraction in Racine — but that’s the point.

“Right now, we are at 23 degrees,” said Max Zuleta, lead ice sculptor.

“We wanted to do something extraordinary for southeastern Wisconsin so people can embrace the winter cold,” said Jeanne Zuleta, Art Below Zero.

It’s called the Ice Experience, located in Racine County just off the interstate. Jeanne and Max Zuleta are behind it.

“We always wanted to create something that would inspire kids and adults,” said Max Zuleta.

The brand new attraction features 50 tons of ice — all sculpted by three ice sculpting champions. Max, the lead sculptor, has been working with ice for 33 years. He says these creations took more than two months to sculpt, using roughly 350 massive blocks of ice.

“It’s almost like entering the wardrobe of Narnia,” said Jeanne Zuletta.

One of the unique parts of the experience is interacting and touching the sculptures.

“There are a lot of different textures between bubbles and swirls and gears and rough ice and soft ice,” said Zuleta.

From photo ops to cozy, ice seating, the attraction is a winter wonderland. The owners say the exhibition will change each month, adapting to each season. And if you’re not ready to bear the cold, the attraction offers live music, drinks and food trucks in a heated tent.

The Ice Bar will be open until March. If you want to buy tickets, click HERE.