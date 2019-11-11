Winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin through 3 p.m.

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting near 44th and Center in Milwaukee

Posted 6:47 am, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, November 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Sunday night, Nov. 10 near 44th and Center. It happened around 10:40 p.m.

Police say one man is dead and another in serious condition following the shooting. Both male victims were seated in a vehicle when the suspect(s) approached and started shooting.

A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded and a 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Shooting near 44th and Center in Milwaukee

Shooting near 44th and Center in Milwaukee

The 19-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The investigation indicates there is a possibility of the incident being drug-related.

The investigation is ongoing. Any information regarding please call 414-935-7360 and or Crime Stoppers at 224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.