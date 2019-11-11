1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting near 44th and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Sunday night, Nov. 10 near 44th and Center. It happened around 10:40 p.m.

Police say one man is dead and another in serious condition following the shooting. Both male victims were seated in a vehicle when the suspect(s) approached and started shooting.

A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded and a 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The investigation indicates there is a possibility of the incident being drug-related.

The investigation is ongoing. Any information regarding please call 414-935-7360 and or Crime Stoppers at 224-TIPS.