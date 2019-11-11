× Bucks’ F Khris Middleton sidelined 3-4 weeks with left thigh injury

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton sustained a left thigh contusion during Sunday night’s 121-119 win at Oklahoma City.

The Bucks indicated in a news release that Middleton underwent an MRI and subsequent examination on Monday by the team physician. The exam confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion.

Middleton is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.

In 10 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game, while shooting a career-best in field goal percentage (.486).