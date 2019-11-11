MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 26: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts in the second quarter against the Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Bucks’ F Khris Middleton sidelined 3-4 weeks with left thigh injury
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton sustained a left thigh contusion during Sunday night’s 121-119 win at Oklahoma City.
The Bucks indicated in a news release that Middleton underwent an MRI and subsequent examination on Monday by the team physician. The exam confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion.
Middleton is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.
In 10 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game, while shooting a career-best in field goal percentage (.486).