Menomonee Falls police look to ID man wanted in theft from Kohl’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Sunday, Nov. 11 asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a September theft from Kohl’s, and locating a woman already identified.

Police said the theft happened on Sept. 27, when the man and woman entered the store and took $214.96 worth of clothing without paying for it.

They fled in a Kia Sorrento.

The woman was later identified by police as Robbie White, 28, and police asked for help locating her.

Anyone with information on the man, or White’s location was asked to call Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.