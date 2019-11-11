× Wisconsin deer stands damaged; animal rights group suspected

NEW RICHMOND — Authorities suspect animal welfare activists are behind the vandalism of several deer stands in western Wisconsin.

The damaged stands have been seen in Dunn, Barron, and St. Croix counties. Scott McDermott in New Richmond said the stilts of his stand were cut in half. The words, “The hunters will be hunted” were painted on the stand.

McDermott told KARE-TV that that made him angry, and he doesn’t understand why someone would damage property.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said there may be a possible connection to the Animal Liberation Front. The damage included the spray-painted letters A.L.F.

The group said on its website they destroyed 10 stands. In a statement, the group said it’s more effective when they strike directly at those who “murder our nonhuman relatives” than when members hold signs in protest.