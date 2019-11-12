In the mood for Christmas movies? The scoop on a new teen-friendly flick

Posted 10:58 am, November 12, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Winter came early in Wisconsin -- and right on time, Netflix is rolling out new holiday movies. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a look at the new flick "Let It Snow."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.