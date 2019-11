SAN FRANCISCO — The Green Bay Packers game against the San Francisco 49ers set for Sunday, Nov. 24 has been flexed by the NFL. It will now be played on Sunday evening on NBC — with the kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

Why the change? It is because the two teams that are squaring off that evening are titans in the league right now. The Packers are 8-2 on the season — with next Sunday being a bye week for the green and gold. Right now, the 49ers are 8-1 on the season.