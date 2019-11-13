“It’s sad:” Dementia leads to dropped charge against caregiver accused of stealing $17k

FRANKLIN — Stealing from the elderly!

It’s a growing problem across Wisconsin and FOX6 Investigators show you why caregivers suspected of financially abusing their elderly clients sometimes go unpunished.

Franklin Police say they had a “tight case” against a personal care worker accused of fraud until something happened that derailed it.

It is something millions of Americans face that makes them especially vulnerable to financial exploitation.

When Grace Rutkowski arrived to chat with Franklin Police in the summer of 2018, she still had a sharp sense of humor.

“Oh, she’s good looking,” Rutkowski said, as detective Steven Horn held out a cell phone picture of his wife. “How’d you get her?”

Horn recorded the interview as evidence that the 83-year-old alleged fraud victim was competent.

“How do you feel about this money being taken out of your account?” Horn asked in the recording.

“I don’t like it,” Rutkowski replied.

“She was able to answer the questions very clearly,” said Horn’s boss, Frankling Police Captain Craig Liermann.

This was the second time police had interviewed Rutkowski and, this time, it was the final piece of a nearly 18-month investigation into Nicole McAtee.

In September of 2018, prosecutors charged McAtee with a felony for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 from her elderly client.

We first met McAtee at a south side gas station.

“You were charged with theft,” Bryan Polcyn, FOX6 Investigator, said to McAtee.

“No. I wasn’t charged,” McAtee said.

“You were charged, I have the records,” Polcyn said.

She just happened to be standing at the very ATM police say she had used to defraud Rutkowski.

“How’d you know it was me?” McAtee asked?

FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn gave McAtee his business card and a one week deadline to call back and set up an interview, so she could give her side of the story. She promised to call, but never did.

That is, until two days before the story was set to be broadcast, when McAtee’s face started appearing in on-air promotions.

“This lady had a spending habit,” McAtee said.

McAtee was hired in September of 2016 by Visiting Angels, a home care agency that assigned her to care for Rutkowski.

“How long after you met her did you get her debit card?” Polcyn asked.

“A year?” McAtee said while twisting her face with apparent uncertainty.

“A year,” Polcyn repeated.

“Maybe six months to a year,” McAtee said.

Actually, police the say the same month McAtee starting caring for Rutkowski there was a “dramatic increase in debit card purchases and cash withdrawals” on Rutkowski’s bank account.

“Why did she have your debit card?” Horn asked Rutkowski.

“Because when I needed some clothes and that from Walmart,” Rutkowski said.

Surveillance video from Walmart shows McAtee stocking up on everything from Gatorade and Easter candy to laundry soap and a stack of DVD movies, then using Rutkowski’s debit card to pay for it.

“Did you take that to her?” Polcyn asked.

“Yeah. Everything we bought was taken to Grace,” McAtee said.

Police reports indicate Rutkowski never saw any of it.

“Did she have permission to buy things for herself with the card?” Horn said.

“No,” Rutkowski said.

“No, okay. So that was, it was strictly set up for,” Horn said.

“For me,” Rutkowski said.

Records show McAtee repeatedly used the card at an ATM just blocks from her own apartment and nowhere near Rutkowski’s.

“I would grab the money here and then go to her house,” McAtee said.

Four months after they first met, Rutkowski signed documents making McAtee her Power of Attorney. That meant McAtee had complete legal control over all of the elderly woman’s finances.

“She said, ‘Would you like to be my POA?’ and I said, ‘Grace, I don`t know what that is,'” McAtee recalled.

“But why would you say yes to that if you don’t know what that is?” Polcyn asked.

“Cause she didn’t have family,” McAtee said.

“Why did you do that?” Horn asked in the recorded interview with Rutkowski.

“Because I didn’t have one and I needed one,” Rutkowski said.

“She clearly established a relationship, developed a trust, and then took advantage of that trust,” Liermann said.

Visiting Angels told police the POA agreement was “against company policy.”

Days after they learned of it, McAtee stopped coming to work. Visiting Angels says she was “terminated,” but for a different reason.

That same month, April 2017, Rutkowski moved to Lake Pointe Manor in Franklin. But for another full year, police say, McAtee kept her debit card, kept the power of attorney, and kept on spending Rutkowski’s money.

What she failed to do was live up to her duty as POA in paying for Rutkowski’s room and board. By April 2018, Rutkowski was 10 months behind in payments and owed nearly $8,000 to Lake Pointe Manor.”Financial exploitation is a crime of opportunity and greed,” said Doreen Goetsch, coordinator of Adult Protective Services for the Wisconsin Department of Health. Last year, Goetsch says agencies across the state took nearly 9,000 calls about elder abuse. Twenty percent of those calls involved some form of financial exploitation.

“These are crimes against our frail elderly and we need to prosecute these cases,” Goetsch said.

Juanita Woods stole rings from a dementia patient in West Allis.

Elizabeth Reda filled garbage bags full of residents’ valuables in Burlington.

Ratravion Wade repeatedly pressured a group home resident in Racine to loan him money.

And then, there’s Tenisha Ivy, who claimed to have found an assisted living client’s debit card on the ground.

“I just figured, oh, this is a card, I can use this. I mean, I’m not using my money,” Ivy said in a recorded police interview.

She then proceeded to use the card at restaurants, bars and gas stations.

“Yeah, I probably done used it to see if it worked or somethin` like that,” Ivy said.”

“But that is stealing,” said a Milwaukee Police detective. “Why would you use it if it`s not yours to see if it worked?”

“You’re right. You can’t put that any other way, but stealing,” Ivy said.

Woods, Reda, Wade and Ivy were all found guilty of crimes and are now flagged on the state’s caregiver misconduct registry.

But Goetsch says that is the exception, not the rule.

“People are reluctant to report. They are often ashamed. They are embarrassed, they don’t know who to tell,” Goetsch said.

Even when they do, she says, police often treat it as a civil offense and prosecutors are hesitant to charge.

“Because the person has dementia,” Goetsch said.

As McAtee’s case languished in court for nearly a year, Rutkowski’s health declined.

“Sometimes you get things mixed up,” Rutkowski said.

Prosecutors eventually determined that progressive dementia had made her an unreliable witness, so they dismissed the case.

“The very kind of person she took advantage of was someone who was in failing health,” Polcyn said.

“Correct. It worked to her advantage unfortunately,” Liermann said.

“That’s not the case,” McAtee said. “I was there for her.”

The former caregiver says she is the real victim.

“I can’t pursue nothing I want to do with my career or further myself, because of this,” she said. “I did what I could for this lady. And for everybody to put me out there like I’m a bad person? I’m only guilty of taking care of an elderly that did not have anybody. That’s the only thing I’m guilty of.”

That’s true. Because prosecutors dismissed the case, Nicole McAtee is not guilty of a crime. But Franklin Police still want you to know who she is just in case she ever comes to care for someone you love.

“It’s sad,” Liermann said.

In Wisconsin, registered nurses, CNA’s, and LPN’s are all regulated by the Office of Caregiver Quality, which tracks allegations of abuse.

But Nicole McAtee was not a CNA or LPN. She was a “personal care worker,” meaning she helped with meal prep, bathing, cleaning and so on.

Personal care workers are not required to be licensed and, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, they are not tracked or regulated.

In other words, theoretically, she could get another job as a personal care worker, assuming someone would hire her.

If you want to protect someone you love from elder financial abuse, DHS recommends you keep a close eye on their accounts. If you can, register for email or text notifications whenever there’s a withdrawal or debit on the account.

If you suspect abuse of any kind, call your local county’s elder adults-at-risk help line. There is one for every county in Wisconsin.

Here is a link to that information.