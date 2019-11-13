× Shorewood schools closed Wednesday due to ‘ongoing safety concerns’

SHOREWOOD — Due to ongoing safety concerns, all schools in the Shorewood School District will be closed to students and staff on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

This comes one day after a Shorewood High School student was arrested after school district officials said a “hit list” was created. The author of the hit list was found with a magazine loaded with ammunition.

Officials with the Shorewood School District said around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, a student reported that they believed another student had created a “hit list.” An investigation began, involving the Shorewood Police Department, and revealed a student had, indeed, created a “hit list.”

The student was found to be in possession of a loaded magazine, but officials said there was no gun in the student’s possession, or anywhere on campus.

The student was taken into custody, and officials at Shorewood High School “issued significant consequences to the student to assure the safety of all our students,” with district officials adding, “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority and the Shorewood School District has taken this situation very seriously. We applaud the student who reported the concern, and we encourage any student with safety concerns to always talk to a trusted adult or, to remain anonymous, utilize the StopIt app.”