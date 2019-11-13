× Young sisters get chance to test Milwaukee County tornado siren

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management hosted two honorary emergency coordinators, Wednesday, for safety training and the opportunity to administer the county’s monthly tornado siren test.

Sisters Summer Hart, 10, and Sadie Hart, 8, met staff members at the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a tour, review of tornado safety procedures and chance to administer the siren test at noon.

The opportunity to expose young people, like the Hart sisters and their families to emergency management and public safety is essential to the well-being of the community.

“If one family is prepared, then the neighborhood will be prepared, then the community et cetera which in turn requires less government service at the end of the day,” said Christine Westrich, director of the Office of Emergency Management for Milwaukee County. “Hopefully they spread it around as well to their neighbors and friends and schools.”

The two received the opportunity as a silent auction prize from a United Way fundraiser.