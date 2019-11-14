Traffic Alert: One lane closed on I-41/US 45 SB near Leon Road after semi slid off highway

Get 2020 off to a smoking start: Enjoy 12 months of muscle and puppies, but how?

Posted 10:13 am, November 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Joe Flick with Ignite the Spirit Milwaukee -- and the Milwaukee Fire Department -- joins Real Milwaukee with a sneak peek at their new calendar. Twelve months of muscle -- that's what you'll find inside the Milwaukee Firefighter's 2020 calendar. But that's not all -- it's also filled with puppies. Ignite the Spirit uses the calendar to help support firefighters when they can't be at work for family or personal health reasons.

The 2020 calendar features 9 men and three women -- ages 220 to 50. Last year, Ignite the Spirit sold more than 2,000 calendars. Those sales, combined with ticket sales to the calendar release party and a few other fundraising opportunities raised about $40,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.