Get 2020 off to a smoking start: Enjoy 12 months of muscle and puppies, but how?

MILWAUKEE -- Joe Flick with Ignite the Spirit Milwaukee -- and the Milwaukee Fire Department -- joins Real Milwaukee with a sneak peek at their new calendar. Twelve months of muscle -- that's what you'll find inside the Milwaukee Firefighter's 2020 calendar. But that's not all -- it's also filled with puppies. Ignite the Spirit uses the calendar to help support firefighters when they can't be at work for family or personal health reasons.

The 2020 calendar features 9 men and three women -- ages 220 to 50. Last year, Ignite the Spirit sold more than 2,000 calendars. Those sales, combined with ticket sales to the calendar release party and a few other fundraising opportunities raised about $40,000.