Just released: Video shows fight between Jake Patterson, inmate at New Mexico prison

NEW MEXICO -- Video was released on Thursday, Nov. 14 that shows a fight between the man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents.

Wisconsin prison officials transferred Patterson to New Mexico in July. They never offered an explanation and refused to say where he was being held in that state.

Press-Gazette Media reported that Patterson was disciplined at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on June 17, about a month before he was taken to New Mexico, for threatening to assault another inmate.

Records that Press-Gazette Media obtained from the New Mexico Corrections Department show two inmates at an unnamed prison in that state approached Patterson on Aug. 28 and told him to leave the pod because of his case “involving a 14-year-old girl.”

Patterson said he would talk to whoever wanted him gone, but one of the inmates told Patterson not to “test him.” Video surveillance shows the other inmate got angry and took an “aggressive approach” toward Patterson, who punched one of them. They exchanged blows and wrestled until a prison staffer fired a bean bag round that hit a railing. An investigation ensued but the findings are unclear, Press-Gazette Media reported.

The records also show the team that transferred Patterson had to drive straight from Wisconsin to New Mexico because no other state would assume responsibility for Patterson while the team rested.

The incidents raise questions about whether any prison can shield the details of Patterson’s crimes. Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if the agency expected his past would go undiscovered.