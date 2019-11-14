× KISS to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 15

MILWAUKEE — Legendary rock band KISS will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Sept. 15, 2020. This stop is part of their “End of the Road World Tour.”

KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the End of the Road Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.