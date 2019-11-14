× ‘We’re excited:’ Watertown-area SuperCash! winner claims $2.8 million

WATERTOWN — A Lebanon resident cashed in big with a total of eight SuperCash! top prize wins all from the June 20 drawing. The top prize for one play of SuperCash! is $350,000. Since the resident purchased eight plays, his payout totaled $2.8 million.

The winner bought his four SuperCash! winning tickets (with the numbers 1, 12, 13, 18, 26, and 29) at two Watertown locations. Breselow’s Family Market (100 E. Cady) sold half of the tickets and Kwik Trip (1184 N. 4th Street) sold the other half.

Breselow’s and Kwik Trip each received a $28,000 incentive for selling the winning tickets.

“We’re excited for [the resident] and his family on this big win,” says Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director. “We often see Lottery players choosing their own lucky numbers and purchasing tickets at different locations. Since SuperCash! is a game that does not have a shared jackpot, some players choose to play the same numbers multiple times for the same drawing.”

Odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1 in 1,631,312. SuperCash! is drawn daily after 9 p.m. and two plays cost $1. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing.