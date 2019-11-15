Rake leaves to the curb: Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended to Nov. 24

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett and the Department of Public Works on Friday, Nov. 15 discussed the city’s annual leaf collection.

The 2019 Leaf Collection Rake-Out was extended from its initial date of Nov. 15 to end of day Sunday, Nov. 24. This year’s extension is due to a late leaf drop and early winter weather, which caused DPW leaf collection crews to be redeployed to Snow and Ice Control Operations.

Residents should rake their leaves into the curb lanes for collection to be composted to make a rich soil amendment.

Sanitation Services offers these tips for successful leaf collections:

Do not put leaves in plastic bags – empty them into the curb lane. Leaves are composted but plastic bags do not decompose.

Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep these items separate between the curb and sidewalk. Call 286-CITY or request a brush collection online.

Keep piles 1′ into the street, away from the curb. This helps ensure the equipment can collect all of the leaves and protects the equipment from being damaged and helps prevent flooding by allowing stormwater to move to the storm drains.

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low hanging trees.

Include yard debris such as flowers and plants on top of leaf piles.

yard debris such as flowers and plants of leaf piles. Do not include pumpkins, plastic bags, or any other items.