The American Cup gymnastics competition, 'part of qualifying for the Olympic Games,' coming to Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The American Cup, the USA’s most prestigious international gymnastics competition, will make its inaugural visit to Milwaukee on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Fiserv Forum.

According to a news release, the 2020 American Cup is the first of the four all-around events included in the International Gymnastics Federation’s World Cup Series, which is part of Olympic qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The American Cup will have two sessions — the women at 11 a.m. CT and the men at 4 p.m. CT.

The Nastia Liukin Cup, which showcases some of the country’s top Junior Olympic female gymnasts, is slated for Friday, March 6, 2020, at 7 p.m. CT.

CLICK HERE to secure your tickets — ranging in price from $77-$179 and including the Nastia Liukin Cup on March 6 and the American Cup on March 7.

Discounted tickets are available through local gymnastics clubs that are participating in the club ticket sales program. For information on club sales or group tickets, call 414-227-2875.

“Fiserv Forum is a wonderful stage for the 2020 American Cup, which can be viewed as the start of the journey for Team USA’s gymnasts to Tokyo,” said Li Li Leung, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics in the release. “Because this year’s American Cup is part of qualifying for the Games, we anticipate having one of the strongest fields in the event’s history. We hope Olympic, general sports and gymnastics fans alike will come to Fiserv Forum to support the USA’s top gymnasts when they take on the world on March 7. The Nastia Liukin Cup, held the night before, is a special event for 36 Junior Olympic gymnasts and is a chance to see some of the country’s rising stars.”

VISIT Milwaukee, along with Fiserv Forum, is a local partner for the 2020 American Cup. According to the release, several major gymnastics events have been held previously in Milwaukee, including the 2017 USA Gymnastics Championships (national championships for acrobatic/rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline/tumbling), 2003 U.S. Gymnastics Championships (men’s/women’s gymnastics), and 2016 Tour of Gymnastics Champions.

Although this is the event’s first visit to Milwaukee, two Milwaukee-area gymnasts have won American Cup titles. In 2004, Paul Hamm, who grew up in Waukesha won the all-around and went on to claim the 2004 Olympic all-around gold. In 2005, the American Cup awarded titles for each individual event for men and women. Chellsie Memmel, who now lives in Dousman, won the uneven bars title and went on to become the 2005 World all-around champion, as well as earn the 2008 Olympic team silver medal.

Background information on the event

As part of the Olympic qualification process, the 2020 American Cup will have two all-around sessions, with 13 women competing at 11 a.m. CT and 13 men at 3:30 p.m. CT. Invitations to compete will be based on performances at the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships.

At each of the four stops in the all-around series, countries earn points based on the ranking of each country’s gymnasts at each World Cup. At the conclusion, the three countries with the highest total point scores, using each country’s top rankings from the four events, will earn an all-around berth to the Olympic Games. This is the first time the all-around World Cup Series has been involved in the Olympic qualification process.

Held in conjunction with the American Cup, the Nastia Liukin Cup features many of the country’s top Junior Olympic female gymnasts and is held at 7 p.m. on the night prior to the American Cup. Named after the 2008 Olympic gold medalist and one of the USA’s most popular gymnasts, the Nastia Liukin Cup showcases gymnasts who qualify through the Nastia Liukin Cup Series. The Cup series includes several of the country’s top invitationals held from January through February.