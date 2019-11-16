‘They’re very deserving:’ Local WWII vets saluted at Milwaukee’s Day of Honor

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee held a special commemoration on Saturday, Nov. 16 to honor veterans. This year, WWII veterans were saluted as the special guests — and many were emotional on the Day of Honor.

As former soldiers marched in Milwaukee Saturday, their service was remembered during the 56th annual Milwaukee Veterans Day of Honor.

“I never thought I’d be doing this,” said William Bekrul, Grand Marshall. “I think it’s a great honor. It really is.”

This year, as the 75th anniversary for WWII, the day salutes WWII vets as special guests.

“It’s gratifying,” said Mary Ann D’Acquisto. “I mean, they’re very deserving.”

The Grand Marshall is a WWII who says he’s honored to be chosen to lead the parade that started at the War Memorial. The Honor Walk allowed people to thank veterans up close and personally as they marched through downtown.

“They’ve fought for our freedom, and for freedoms of people around the world,” said D’Acquisto.

The Day of Honor also held a memorial service where WWII veteran Margaret Behlen reflected on her time serving as a nurse.

“I believe I was the youngest nurse in the unit,” said Behlen.

Behlen and others were emotional as the red, white and blue surrounded those who fought for our freedom.

“Thank you very much,” said Behlen. “It’s an honor.”