42-year-old man fatally shot near 46th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 46th and Burleigh early Saturday, Nov. 17.

Police say the incident happened around 12:05 a.m. The man was shot while inside a business and died on the scene.

The incident is believed to be the result of a verbal argument. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.