Caught on camera: MPD seeks suspect in robbery on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a business robbery that occurred near Chase and Lincoln on the city’s south side on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Officials say the suspect entered the business around 3:40 p.m. and approached the victim with a black handgun, demanding money from the register.  After obtaining money the suspect and fled from the location.

The suspect is described as a 35-year-old male, black, 6’ tall, weighing about 230 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a logo on the front, a black coat, black pants, and white and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

